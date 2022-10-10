Newburgh man was victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville bar, coroner says

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was fatally stabbed at a bar in downtown Evansville, Indiana.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says that 30-year-old Colin McHargue of Newburgh died at the hospital after being taken there for a stab wound on Saturday.

Police said the stabbing happened at Mo's House on Parrett Street, and that 29-year-old Zachary Parksey was arrested and charged with murder.

The incident was the second fatal stabbing in Evansville in just two days, with another stabbing happening at an apartment on Park Street the day before. A 42-year-old Evansville man was identified as the victim in that incident, with another man arrested and charged with murder as well.

No additional details on either investigation have been released at this time.