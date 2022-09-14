Newburgh nonprofit suffers major losses in Wednesday morning fire

Officials with the Foundry Center for the Arts will be working to pick up the pieces after a fire broke out at their facility in Newburgh, Indiana on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the Foundry Center for the Arts on IN-261 in Newburgh around 10:30 a.m. on Monday for a fire.
Officials with the Foundry Center for the Arts say they had just moved into the new building about a month ago after working to refurbish nearly the entire thing, and that numerous items were lost in the fire including production equipment, art, and much more.
Allison Brown, the Executive Director at the Foundry Center for the Arts, says that the fire won't stop the nonprofit organization's mission - but that help from the community will be needed.
"One of the biggest things that we're going to continue to do is continue on with our programming," says Allison Brown, Executive Director at the Foundry Center for the Arts. "We'll start a campaign just to help with fundraising for us... If anybody has art supplies, anything like that, extra donations - we are graciously accepting anything at this time."
The nonprofit organization works to provide art, visual art, and theatre services through community outreach programs.
If you're interested in making a monetary donation to the organization, you can visit foundryarts.org/support to do so.
The organization says they'll need other physical donations, like pre-packaged snacks and other supplies. Anyone who may be interested in helping out in those ways is encouraged to contact Allison Brown by phone at 812-858-3082, or Visual Arts Program Manager Tabitha Taylor at 812-965-9282.
Right now, it's not clear what caused the fire, but you can stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.