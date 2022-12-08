'Newburgh Winterlights' canceled Thursday due to technical issue

A holiday time light display event in Newburgh, Indiana, has been canceled for Thursday.
A statement from Historic Newburgh, Inc. says that the "Newburgh Winterlights" event had been canceled Thursday due to a technical issue.
Organizers say work is being done to correct the issue, and that the event will resume as scheduled on Friday, Dec. 9.
Anyone who purchased a ticket for Thursday night's event can present them any other night from Friday through the weekend for entry. Anyone who may be unable to attend Newburgh Winterlights on one of those days is asked to request a refund through Eventbrite.