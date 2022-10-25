Newburgh woman receives hundreds of cards for her 103rd birthday

A Newburgh, Indiana woman is celebrating another milestone birthday this weekend.
Jean Merhle will turn 103-years-old on Sunday.
To celebrate, Primrose Retirement Community held a card party for Merhle on Monday afternoon.
During the party, Merhle received hundreds of cards from community members wishing her a very happy birthday.
44News got the chance to talk with Merhle about some of her memories.
"Women didn't do that much back when I was young, I mean to me, I did not want to teach - I don't I would've been a good teacher so there really wasn't a lot of choice," Merhle says. "I worked for the airlines when I was young, and that was kind of in my blood."
Mehrle says she's happy to look back on her life with fondness.