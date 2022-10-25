 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky, southern Illinois and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Newburgh woman receives hundreds of cards for her 103rd birthday

  Updated
  • 0
Jean Merhle received hundreds of cards from the community ahead of her 103rd birthday

A local woman received an outpouring of support ahead of her 103rd birthday.

A Newburgh, Indiana woman is celebrating another milestone birthday this weekend.

Jean Merhle will turn 103-years-old on Sunday.

To celebrate, Primrose Retirement Community held a card party for Merhle on Monday afternoon.

During the party, Merhle received hundreds of cards from community members wishing her a very happy birthday.

44News got the chance to talk with Merhle about some of her memories.

"Women didn't do that much back when I was young, I mean to me, I did not want to teach - I don't I would've been a good teacher so there really wasn't a lot of choice," Merhle says. "I worked for the airlines when I was young, and that was kind of in my blood."

Mehrle says she's happy to look back on her life with fondness.

