 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Next low-cost pet vaccine clinic happening soon in Newburgh

  • Updated
  • 0
Super Puppy Sunday

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) — There's another low-cost vaccine clinic happening soon for pet owners in Warrick County.

The Warrick County Humane Society will hold its latest low-cost vaccine clinic on Tuesday, June 6.

Pricing for services:

  • Rabies - $17
  • DA2PP - $17
  • Bordetella - $15
  • Heartworm Test - $22
  • FVRCP - $17
  • FeLV/FIV test - $25
  • Microchip - $20
  • Flea Treatment - $10-$20
  • Dewormer - $5-$15

The low-cost event's happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the humane society's location at 5722 S Vann Rd. in Newburgh.

Registration for the event will open at 10 a.m., and long wait times should be expected.

All dogs should be on a leash, and cats must be in a carrier.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you