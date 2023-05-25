Next low-cost pet vaccine clinic happening soon in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) — There's another low-cost vaccine clinic happening soon for pet owners in Warrick County.
The Warrick County Humane Society will hold its latest low-cost vaccine clinic on Tuesday, June 6.
Pricing for services:
- Rabies - $17
- DA2PP - $17
- Bordetella - $15
- Heartworm Test - $22
- FVRCP - $17
- FeLV/FIV test - $25
- Microchip - $20
- Flea Treatment - $10-$20
- Dewormer - $5-$15
The low-cost event's happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the humane society's location at 5722 S Vann Rd. in Newburgh.
Registration for the event will open at 10 a.m., and long wait times should be expected.
All dogs should be on a leash, and cats must be in a carrier.