Next low-cost pet vaccine clinic on the calendar in Warrick County

  Updated
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Warrick County's next low-cost pet vaccine clinic is on the schedule for May.

The Warrick County Humane Society will host the low-cost clinic on Tuesday, May 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or later if pets are still being seen.

Registration will take place on the day of the event, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. WHS says a registration table will be set up on the porch of the Home Away Pet Spa. Registration will be limited to the first 50 dogs or cats on a first-come first-serve basis.

The humane society says long waits are possible on the day of the event.

You can see a list of available services and more information on the humane society's post below.

