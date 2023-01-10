Next round of 'Access to Service Fair' events happening in Evansville

The latest "Access to Service Fair" events are coming up for residents in Evansville.
The upcoming events are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke had spearheaded to events as a way to allow community members to communicate one-on-one with representatives from CenterPoint Energy and EWSU about their utility accounts.
The evens take place in the CK Newsome Center, at 100 E. Walnut St., and free transportation is available via METS on event days.
City officials say a valid photo ID and a copy of a utility bill aren't necessarily required, but might be helpful.
If you don't make it to January's Access to Service Fair events, there are still some on the calendar in February and March.