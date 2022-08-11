No additional victims found after Thursday morning search of explosion site, Evansville fire chief says

Thursday's 11 a.m. update from Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly brought new information on search and recovery efforts following the explosion on North Weinbach Avenue.
According to Chief Connelly, no additional victims were found during Thursday's continued search of homes and debris in the blast radius.
"When I first reported this morning, I said the structural collapse team would come in and shore up unstable structures to complete a final secondary search," Chief Connelly said. "I can say that secondary search has been complete and no other victims were found."
Previous search efforts immediately following Wednesday's explosion had not been completed due to the instability of structures in the area.
Officials say three people were killed in the explosion, with a fourth sent to this hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.
We're told the blast originated from the home at 1010 N. Weinbach Ave., with two of the victims who died inside that house. The other individual who died was inside a neighboring home at the time of the explosion.
39 homes sustained damage in the blast, with 11 homes set for demolition after being deemed uninhabitable.
Chief Connelly says any residents with damage to their home can call the Building Commission at 812-436-7818.
The Red Cross has continued to support families impacted by the explosion, with more than a dozen families assisted on Wednesday night. Red Cross Executive Director Beth Sweeny also provided updates on recovery efforts during Thursday's 11 a.m. update.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.