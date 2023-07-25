No injuries reported after fire on Jeanette Avenue in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Crews were called to a residential fire in Evansville on Tuesday.
Around 3 p.m., the Evansville Fire Department said crews at the scene of a fire on Jeanette Avenue, just off of Covert Avenue.
Photos shared by the Evansville Fire Department show heavy smoke and damage to an upper portion of one home.
The fire department tells 44News that the fire started in an attic, but that everyone was able to get out safe.
One cat was still inside when firefighters were arriving, but we're told they were able to safely rescue the pet.
The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.
The Red Cross was requested for occupants of both apartments, totaling 10.
Utilities were disconnected to both apartments due to the damage.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.