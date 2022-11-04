No injuries reported after Oakland City University Athletics bus catches fire

University officials in Gibson County, Indiana, say everyone is OK after a bus full of soccer players caught fire on Friday.
Officials with Oakland City University told us that a bus carrying the University's Men's Soccer Team caught fire Friday near Louisville, Kentucky, while the team was traveling.
They say there were roughly 20 to 25 people aboard the bus, but that everyone was able to evacuate safely.
The team was traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to play at Point Park University on Saturday when the bus fire happened.
For now, the Mighty Oaks have been brought back to Gibson County as a result of Friday's incident. They game against Pittsburgh will be rescheduled for a later date.