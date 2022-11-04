 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 45-55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

No injuries reported after Oakland City University Athletics bus catches fire

  • Updated
OAKLAND CITY UNIVERSITY

Oakland City University

University officials in Gibson County, Indiana, say everyone is OK after a bus full of soccer players caught fire on Friday.

Officials with Oakland City University told us that a bus carrying the University's Men's Soccer Team caught fire Friday near Louisville, Kentucky, while the team was traveling.

They say there were roughly 20 to 25 people aboard the bus, but that everyone was able to evacuate safely.

The team was traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to play at Point Park University on Saturday when the bus fire happened. 

For now, the Mighty Oaks have been brought back to Gibson County as a result of Friday's incident. They game against Pittsburgh will be rescheduled for a later date.

