No injuries reported in Friday morning house fire in Newburgh

First responders were at the scene of a house fire in Newburgh, Indiana on Friday morning.
We're told the fire broke out at a home on Posey Street, just behind Newburgh Elementary School.
The call came in shortly after 4 a.m. Friday morning.
Firefighters at the scene told 44News that this is the fourth structure fire they've responded to in the area in the last 48 hours.
According to fire officials, the fire was able to be extinguished in about 30 minutes. No one was injured in the incident.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to update you on this developing story.