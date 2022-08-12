No one claimed the winnings of the Evansville Hadi Shrine Half-Pot

Officials with the Evansville Hadi Shrine say no one claimed the winnings of the recent Hadi Shrine Half-Pot.
The Hadi Shriners announced the winning numbers for the half-pot back on July 11.
The total pot reached $216,150, meaning if someone would have claimed the prize, they would have taken home $108,075.
As of the 5 p.m. deadline on Thursday, Aug. 11, the winnings remained unclaimed, meaning the entirety of the pot was retained by the Hadi Temple Association.
Officials with the Hadi Shrine said that if a winner did not come forward, the funds would still be put back into the community.