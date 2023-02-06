No one injured in Evansville apartment fire

Crews are currently at the scene of an apartment fire in Evansville.
Dispatchers tell us that Evansville firefighters were called to the Fairmont Apartments complex on Tippecanoe Drive, just off of South Green River Road. We're told the 911 call was made around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
Authorities say they were able to quickly put out the fire, and that no one was inside the apartment when the fire broke out.
Fire officials at the scene told us that a mattress somehow caught on fire.
