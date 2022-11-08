Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County

The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana.
Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff.
After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
Robinson won the election against Hales Tuesday night with 56% of the vote.
Robinson will replace Sheriff Dave Wedding, who has served the as the county's sheriff since 2014.
