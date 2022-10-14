 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Around 15 to 25 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

NOCO Makers Market returns this weekend to downtown Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
NOCO Makers Market
Tommy Mason

Adam Trinkle from the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District

In it's 5th year, the Evansville Economic Improvement District is set to host the annual NOCO Makers Market this Sunday, October 16th.

Market organizer Adam Trinkle joined 44News This Morning to discuss the importance of the event, in supporting over 30 vendor booths.

The first 200 kids in attendance will receive a free pumpkin, in addition to other fun Halloween activities.

Trinkle also shared the reasons why the market is coming to Carpenter Street, and closing traffic along 2nd and 3rd Street between 10:00 A.M. and 2:00 P.M.

