Nominations being accepted Thursday for the 'Class of 2022 EVSC Hall of Fame'

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) Foundation will be accepting nominations for the "Class of 2022 EVSC Hall of Fame" as of Thursday.
According to a news release, EVSC Hall of Fame honors distinguished individuals who exemplify outstanding achievement in their life's work, and who have made a positive impact on public education in the community.
The EVSC Hall of Fame is also meant to emphasize the importance of service to community and inspire EVSC students to seek excellence in their own education and careers.
Nominations to the EVSC Hall of Fame are made every two years.
The EVSC Foundation says that those who can be nominated include any EVSC alumni, retired educators, or someone who has impacted the lives of many in public education and the community.
If you know someone who you'd like to nominate, you can do so by clicking this link.
After nomination submissions open on Sept. 1, they'll be accepted through 4 p.m. on Oct. 15.