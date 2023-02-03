Nonprofit donates 75 'Ollie Bags' to Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office received a donation of new tools meant to help kids on Thursday.
According to Sheriff Noah Robinson, nonprofit organization "Be Kind for Ollie" donated 75 "Ollie Bags" to the sheriff's office.
The special bags contain things like colored pencils, coloring books, facial tissue, wet wipes, toys, and stuffed animals.
VCSO says the items will be used to help kids at the scene of traumatic incidents, who are often in need of a distraction. They say the bags will help allow children to shift focus away from their circumstances in order to minimalize mental trauma.
Be Kind for Ollie was founded by Jamie Dill, whose 3-year-old son Oliver (“Ollie”) died after being accidently left inside a car during the summer of 2019.