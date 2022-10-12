Nonprofits encouraged to sign up for booth spaces at 2023 Fall Festival

The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival may have just ended, but the Nut Club is already looking ahead to plans for 2023.
The Nut Club says food booths at this year's Fall Festival saw record-setting sales, raising funds for the non-profit organizations running them.
Nonprofit organizations that may be interested in participating in next year's event are being encouraged to sign up now.
"The food booths for the 2022 Fall Festival set record sales, and we have space available for the 102nd Fall Festival in 2023," the Nut Club says. "If you are a non-profit and looking to be apart of the Fall Festival next year, fill out the form below as we are updating our waiting list."
To join the waiting list for a booth at the 2023 Fall Festival, click here.
The 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will take place during the first full week of October 2023.