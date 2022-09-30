North Daviess High School students take racist photo, post it on social media

A group of six students at North Daviess High School in Daviess County, Indiana, took a photo spelling out an unspeakable racial slur, while at school.
This week is spirit week at the high school. Students participated in scrabble day, in which they wore letters of the alphabet on their person.
The six boys decided they would take a picture of themselves spelling out one of the most vile words in the English language.
To make matters worse, one of the students posted that vulgar image on social media. That picture has since gone viral.
The North Daviess Community Schools superintendent released the following statement:
"North Daviess Community Schools has become aware of the recent action of some of our students, who displayed a racial slur in a picture that was shared on the students’ personal social media accounts. Their actions do not reflect the beliefs of North Daviess Community Schools and we are taking their actions very seriously. The administrative team is addressing those students with disciplinary actions as well as mandatory participation in curriculum regarding racism."
We reached out to parents, but they declined to comment.