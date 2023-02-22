North First Avenue Wendy's restaurant permanently closed

A fast food restaurant on North First Avenue closed unexpectedly.
Signs posted at the Wendy's restaurant on North First Avenue say the restaurant is closed for good.
Our news crews checked out the restaurant on Wednesday, and while no reasons for the sudden closure are listed, the signs invite hungry customers to visit other Wendy's locations around the city.
Remaining Wendy's locations in Evansville include those on Burkhardt Road, North St. Joseph Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, and Boonville-New Harmony Road.
We have reached out to Wendy's in an attempt to learn more about the location's closure.