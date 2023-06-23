 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 24th for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

North Gibson School Corp. recovers second time capsule from old Princeton High School

Second time capsule discovered by officials with the North Gibson School Corporation

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Education officials in Gibson County say they've recovered another piece of local history.

As we reported, the North Gibson School Corporation had previously announced the recovery of a time capsule from the cornerstone of the old Princeton High School.

Now, the district says another time capsule has been found thanks to some information published in the local newspaper in the year 1912.

"We received information based on another article in the Clarion from 1912 that there were actually 2 time capsules placed in the cornerstone," a statement from the school district says. "Sure enough, there was one in top and one on bottom."

According to the Princeton Clarion article, the second box was placed in the cornerstone by James Davis, the stone mason who placed the cornerstone block at the high school.

Two time capsules recovered from the cornerstone of the old Princeton High School

Two time capsules recovered from the cornerstone of the old Princeton High School (North Gibson School Corporation)

Previously, the district said it planned on opening the time capsule when students returned from summer break, so that everyone could share in the excitement.

