North Gibson School Corp. recovers second time capsule from old Princeton High School

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Education officials in Gibson County say they've recovered another piece of local history.

As we reported, the North Gibson School Corporation had previously announced the recovery of a time capsule from the cornerstone of the old Princeton High School.

Now, the district says another time capsule has been found thanks to some information published in the local newspaper in the year 1912.

"We received information based on another article in the Clarion from 1912 that there were actually 2 time capsules placed in the cornerstone," a statement from the school district says. "Sure enough, there was one in top and one on bottom."

According to the Princeton Clarion article, the second box was placed in the cornerstone by James Davis, the stone mason who placed the cornerstone block at the high school.

Previously, the district said it planned on opening the time capsule when students returned from summer break, so that everyone could share in the excitement.