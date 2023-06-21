North Gibson School Corp. recovers time capsule placed in 1912

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Education officials in Gibson County uncovered a piece of local history on Wednesday.
According to the North Gibson School Corporation say they went to work looking for the time capsule after documentation showed it was placed in the cornerstone of the old Princeton High School/Middle School.
The district says that the cornerstone was removed on Wednesday morning and sure enough, a time capsule was found inside.
The time capsule reads "Erected 1912 laid by the grand lodge state of Ind." It lists several names under "Board of Trustees" including Ernest E. Noble.
The district says that the time capsule won't be opened until school resumes so that students and the community can share in the excitement.