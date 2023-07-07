North Gibson School Corp. sets date to open historic time capsules

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A date has been set for the opening of two historic time capsules in Gibson County.
As we reported, two time capsules that were planted in the old Princeton High School back in 1912 were recently uncovered.
Officials with the North Gibson School Corporation have now made plans to open the capsules, and are hoping that community members will attend to share in the experience.
The district will be hosting the capsule opening event on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tentative schedule:
- 2:00 PM (Tiger Arena): Time Capsule Opening and North Gibson Education Association Auction of Items from Old PHS/PCMS school and gymnasium. (Event will be livestreamed on North Gibson Streaming YouTube page)
- 3:00-4:30 PM: Community/Family Activities outside Princeton Community High School. NGEF will be having a public sale of small pieces of the gym floor from the old gymnasium.
District officials say they chose to host the capsule opening event on Aug. 20 since it marked 111 years to the date that the time capsules were placed.