North Gibson School Corporation hosting back-to-school backpack giveaways

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEVV) — There's a backpack and school supply giveaway coming up for some students in Gibson County.
The North Gibson School Corporation will be handing out backpacks filled with school supplies to any K - 8 student on Saturday, July 29.
The giveaway is happening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lafayette Park Shelter Houses in Princeton.
Each school will have a designated shelter house where students can pick up their backpack and supplies.
Organizers say there are a limited backpacks, and that one backpack will be given per student while supplies last.