 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Weinbach Avenue reopens to normal traffic following explosion

  • Updated
  • 0
Fences block off rubble and debris left behind by explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville

Fences block off rubble and debris left behind by explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville

Nearly a week after the deadly explosion in Evansville, North Weinbach Avenue is back open.

Officials with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday that North Weinbach Avenue was now back open to normal traffic following last week's explosion.

The explosion happened on Aug. 10, killing three people and damaging dozens of properties. Those victims were Charles Hite, Martina Hite, and Jessica Teague.

The investigation could still be far from over, with fences surrounding the impacted areas while investigators work to understand what caused the explosion.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you