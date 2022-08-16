North Weinbach Avenue reopens to normal traffic following explosion

Nearly a week after the deadly explosion in Evansville, North Weinbach Avenue is back open.
Officials with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday that North Weinbach Avenue was now back open to normal traffic following last week's explosion.
The explosion happened on Aug. 10, killing three people and damaging dozens of properties. Those victims were Charles Hite, Martina Hite, and Jessica Teague.
The investigation could still be far from over, with fences surrounding the impacted areas while investigators work to understand what caused the explosion.