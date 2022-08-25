North Weinbach Avenue will no longer be closed on Friday

Officials say they have canceled a road closure that was previously scheduled for Friday in Evansville, Indiana.
The Evansville Fire Department had previously said that a portion of North Weinbach Avenue would be closed on Friday to allow investigators safe access to the area of the house explosion.
The fire department now says that the road closure has been called off, and that no part of Weinbach Avenue will be closed on Friday.
According to EFD, it's unclear if or when the closure will be rescheduled.
The explosion happened just over two weeks ago on Aug. 10., killing three people and damaging dozens of homes.
Investigators say that the cause of the explosion remains undetermined at this time, with no new information available on the incident.