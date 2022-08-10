Numerous homes damaged and destroyed in Evansville explosion that killed 3

Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday.

Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue.

Officials say that as many as 39 homes were damaged in the explosion, with four homes around the blast site completely torn apart. According to EFD, 11 total homes have been determined to be uninhabitable, meaning they'll have to be demolished.

Around 4 p.m., the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office confirmed three fatalities as a result of the blast.

Officials tell us the blast originated from the home at 1010 N. Weinbach Ave., with two of the victims who died inside that house. Another individual who died was in an adjacent home, and a fourth individual was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Evansville's mayor called the damage "devastating" after surveying the area.

Officials at the scene tell 44News that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was called to assess the blast.

No official cause of the explosion has been determined at this time.

To see aerial footage of the explosion's aftermath from Air44, click here.

Anyone who was displaced by the explosion or is in need of resources is asked to meet the Red Cross at Vogel Elementary School, which is located at 1500 Oak Hill Rd.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.