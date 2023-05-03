 Skip to main content
Oakland City city council candidates tie in Tuesday's primary election

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — One local race from Tuesday night's Indiana primary elections didn't have a clear winner.

Republican candidates Bethany Brewer and Kaye Gowin tied in the race for city council with 23 votes each.

44News reached out to election officials to see what happens for the candidates next.

We're told the responsibility of selecting a candidate to run in November's general election falls on Republican Party Chairman John Perkins.

Perkins has until June 30 to fill the vacancy. If no candidate is chosen, the there won't be a Republican candidate on the ballot for District 4.

