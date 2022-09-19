Oakland City University receives $750K grant to fund tech-based summer camps

Oakland City University in Gibson County, Indiana, has received a large grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc., officials with the University announced Monday.
According to a news release from OCU, the University received a $750,000 Lilly Endowment grant that will be used to establish and run several technology-based summer camps for high school students in the southwest Indiana region.
More specifically, the grant will allow the University to offer three summer camps: A beginning coding camp, an advanced Game Design camp, and a two-week intensive college-level computer science course that students can receive college credit for.
OCU says the beginners camp will start in the summer of 2023, with the following two camps beginning in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
"Lilly Endowment’s Indiana Youth Programs on Campus initiative sought to energize interest in higher education among young people in our region by encouraging us to promote student learning on the university's campus." OCU President Dr. Ron Dempsey stated. "Research conducted by OCU at school corporations in our region revealed the lack of student understanding of technology, computer science, and coding, which are vital to the southwest Indiana region's current and future labor markets."
The grant funds will assist with technology infrastructure, camp instructors, camp activity personnel, licensing agreements, and recruitment materials.