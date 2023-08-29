Oakland City University starts their inaugural sprint football program

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — Oakland City university is now introducing a new football program for this fall season.
OCU has created their very own sprint football program. This will be southern Indiana's first collegiate football program since 1997.
Head coach, Todd Miller, says “The kids made it easy on me. They are always positive coming into practice everyday, ready to work.”
Even though the weight limit is 178 pounds for each athlete on the team, the mindset and passion for the game remains the same. Leaders are stepping up to keep the mighty oaks on track.
As the team is 2 weeks away from kickoff, the team continues to improve on the field as their chemistry is building.
Defensive end, Terrence Young, says “Honestly I just see a lot of hardworking individuals right now. A lot of us come from a lot of different backgrounds and different cultures, so we are all learning right now.”
The Mighty Oaks are set to play September 16th vs. Bellarmine University at Wood Memorial High School.