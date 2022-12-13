Obituaries recall lives of mother and young daughter killed in Dubois County crash

Plans are in motion to lay a local mother and her young daughter to rest after the lives of both were claimed in a deadly crash.
Obituaries shared by Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home remember the lives of 44-year-old Julie Schnell and her young daughter, 13-year-old Alayna Schnell, both of Birdseye.
Julie was born in Jasper, and would later become an AP World History Teacher at Jasper High School after obtaining her Masters degree from Olivet Nazarene University, as her obituary explains. She taught at JHS for the last 21 years. She is remembered as a beloved teacher that pushed her students to excel, with "an amazing ability to be fully present and make you feel special."
Alayna's obituary says she was involved in the Jasper Middle School soccer team, the theater program at Holy Trinity Catholic School, and a student ambassador at Holy Trinity. She was also preteen Miss Dubois County 4-H Fair in 2021. The obituary says she had a creative mind, a love for life, and a desire to become an architect when she grew up.
Both Alayne and her mother Julie were also members of the Divine Mercy Parish of Schnellville, their obituaries say.
Instead of flowers or gifts, the family is requesting donations be made to the Dubois County Community Foundation for the Julie and Alayna Schnell Memorial Fund or to Holy Trinity Catholic School.
Services for both Julie and Alayna are pending at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home. They will be laid to rest at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery in Schnellville.