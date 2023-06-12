O'Charley's location on Evansville's west side closed for good

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The O'Charley's Restaurant and Bar on Evansville's west side has closed its doors.
Officials with the company announced Monday that the Pearl Drive location was closed.
44News received a statement on the closure from O'Charley's CEO W. Craig Barber, which says a variety of industry challenges contributed to the decision.
The full statement reads:
“It is always a difficult decision to close a store but based on a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years, we closed this O’Charley’s location as of June 11.
We sincerely appreciate our loyal guests who have visited us at this location while also being deeply grateful for the outstanding work of our operating team.
We encourage our customers to visit us at any of our other restaurants across the Southeast, including several in Indiana.”
The O'Charley's restaurant on Evansville's east side remains open for business.