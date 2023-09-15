OCU sprint football program will hit the field on Saturday

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — It's a moment more than a year in the making as the Oakland City University sprint football team begins a new era.
The team is unique because of the number of “playmakers,” as said by Offensive Coordinator, Scott Steely.
These Mighty Oaks are determined to make a statement when they line-up across from an opponent in a different colored jersey for the first time in school history.
Steely also says, “I’m looking forward to this game as a first game more than any other game I’ve coached.”
Kick off between the Mighty Oaks and the Bellarmine Knights is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Wood Memorial High School.