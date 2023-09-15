 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OCU sprint football program will hit the field on Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Oakland City University sprint football program begins

The Mighty Oaks sprint football team begins their season in two short weeks. 

 News

The Mighty Oaks prepare for their new era as they debut their home opener on Saturday.

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — It's a moment more than a year in the making as the Oakland City University sprint football team begins a new era.

The team is unique because of the number of “playmakers,” as said by Offensive Coordinator, Scott Steely.

These Mighty Oaks are determined to make a statement when they line-up across from an opponent in a different colored jersey for the first time in school history.

Steely also says, “I’m looking forward to this game as a first game more than any other game I’ve coached.”

Kick off between the Mighty Oaks and the Bellarmine Knights is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Wood Memorial High School.

Recommended for you