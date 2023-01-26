Officers involved in Walmart shooting are back on duty

It was one week ago tonight that 25-year-old Ronald Mosley the second stormed the west side Walmart and shot 28-year-old Amber Cook. Tonight, we know that she is still in the hospital recovering after a series of surgeries.
Most of the Evansville Police Officers and Vanderburgh County Deputies have returned but a couple are still awaiting their interviews to determine if they are ready to go. Officers directly affected were given time off and counseling session to help them prepare for their return.
"As you can imagine it takes an emotional and physical toll and so right now we are in the re-grouping stage," says Sheriff Noah Robinson of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office. "We are debriefing we are sending some employees to mandatory counseling sending others to group counseling and making it available to others who were present."
"We do have a mental health professional, we have our peer support team we also have our peer support team coordinator. So we make sure again no officers are left or fallen through the cracks, they all get the help they need," says Sargent Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department.
Once all of the officers return back on duty, EPD will go through a series of debriefings to go through that night and make sure they learn from it.
"3 different ones at least. We will have one that's more of a peer support team guided by a mental health professional, where it'll be officers venting and getting emotions off their chests in that nature," says Sgt. Gray. "We will certainly have another one that's tactics. What can we learn from the incident to take that a step further and get everybody on the same page and then we'll have another one that's an overall taking information from both debriefs."
Authorities tell 44news, the investigation into this case could be wrapped up in the next few weeks.