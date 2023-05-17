Officers open fire on wanted man armed with gun in Evansville, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with the Evansville Police Department say there was an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.
EPD said that an officer-involved shooting took place at the Sunoco gas station on the corner of North Heidelbach Avenue and East Louisiana Street around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said it happened after 36-year-old Samuel Curry, who had an active felony warrant, was spotted by detectives. They say Curry parked at the gas station, and that multiple officers gave him commands to get out of the car.
Police say Curry opened the door of his car, armed with a handgun. That's when two EPD officers fired their weapons at Curry, police said.
Audio from a recording taken by a witness at the scene appears to indicate that more than a dozen shots may have been fired during the incident.
While EPD said this is being treated as an officer-involved shooting, they say no one was hit with gunfire or injured.
An Officer Involved Shooting has occurred in the 1200 block of N. Heidelbach. No officers or the suspect are injured. PIO will meet media at Louisiana and Heidelbach.— Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 17, 2023