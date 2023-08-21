Officials break ground on pickleball courts at Burdette Park

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A ceremony was held on Monday to break ground on new pickleball courts that are coming to Burdette Park.
The Vanderburgh County Commissioners held the ceremony for the construction of the new Burdette Park Pickleball Courts, which will be located on the southeast side of the park at 5301 Nurrenbern Rd.
The $472,470 project will be paid for by funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and will replace the existing four tennis courts with six pickleball courts and two tennis courts.
Included in the project is the removal and replacement of the perimeter fence, a full tear-out and replacement of the asphalt playing area with new lines, new LED lights, a new acrylic topcoat, and a new water drainage system to prevent cracks from forming.
Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete by November 11, 2023.