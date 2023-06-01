 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for Friday
for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Old National Events Plaza going cashless as of Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Old National Events Plaza

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A popular event venue in Evansville is going cashless starting this weekend.

Officials with the Old National Events Plaza say the venue will no longer be accepting cash for food and bar services starting on Saturday.

A news release says that the shift to a cashless policy will bring shorter wait times and increase customer satisfaction, a change that was noticed during cashless policies brought on in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We always want to do what’s best for our patrons to enhance their experience while at The Plaza. Many ASM Global properties made the shift to cashless services during the pandemic and have seen significant spikes in positive customer feedback along with drops in wait times. Our team plans to assist guests with alternatives as we make this transition, and we look forward to impressing crowds with our service times,” said Nick Wallace, The Plaza’s General Manager.

The Plaza’s cashless food and beverage policy will start with the Nate Bargatze shows on Saturday.

Guests can pay for food and drinks with any debit or credit card, along with mobile wallet apps including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Cash App.

Gift cards from major banks will also be accepted at bar and food service locations.

