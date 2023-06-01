Old National Events Plaza going cashless as of Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A popular event venue in Evansville is going cashless starting this weekend.
Officials with the Old National Events Plaza say the venue will no longer be accepting cash for food and bar services starting on Saturday.
A news release says that the shift to a cashless policy will bring shorter wait times and increase customer satisfaction, a change that was noticed during cashless policies brought on in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We always want to do what’s best for our patrons to enhance their experience while at The Plaza. Many ASM Global properties made the shift to cashless services during the pandemic and have seen significant spikes in positive customer feedback along with drops in wait times. Our team plans to assist guests with alternatives as we make this transition, and we look forward to impressing crowds with our service times,” said Nick Wallace, The Plaza’s General Manager.
The Plaza’s cashless food and beverage policy will start with the Nate Bargatze shows on Saturday.
Guests can pay for food and drinks with any debit or credit card, along with mobile wallet apps including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Cash App.
Gift cards from major banks will also be accepted at bar and food service locations.