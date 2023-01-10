Old National Events Plaza to host hiring event

The Old National Events Plaza in Downtown Evansville is set to host a hiring event this week.
The Plaza hosts more than 300 event days each year, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to downtown Evansville. Positions include bartenders, cooks, concessions, runners, servers, security personnel, and kitchen assistants.
Applicants should bring a government issued I.D. and be prepared to interview and complete hiring paperwork at the event.
The hiring event is set to take place Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 4:30 – 6 PM.