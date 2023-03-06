One-acre mountain bike park coming to USI

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 35.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.3
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Gallatin
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Vanderburgh,
Warrick, Daviess and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1245 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 39.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

One-acre mountain bike park coming to USI

  • 0

A one-acre mountain bike park is coming to the University of Southern Indiana.

Officials with the University and Trelcru Inc. held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project on Monday on the west side of the USI campus, where the mountain bike park will be located.

The section of flow trail, which will be built by Trelcru trail builders in collaboration with Trail Heads - Southwest Indiana, will include three downhill runs complete with dirt jumps and bermed corners, offering beginner, intermediate and expert level experiences.

The trails are being funded through a $25,000 grant toward the project from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation.

They'll be the first dedicated mountain bike trails on campus and are expected to be completed sometime in the spring of 2023.

More information on the project is available on usi.edu.

