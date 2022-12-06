 Skip to main content
One dead after car crashes into building in Warrick County

  • Updated
Warrick County fire

Emergency crews at the scene of a fire that started after a vehicle-vs-building crash

Authorities were at the scene of a structure fire that broke out after a building was hit by a car in Warrick County, Indiana on Tuesday.

Warrick County Central Dispatch says the fire broke out at a building near the intersection of IN-662 and Stacer Road after the crash, which happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says the driver was in the drive-through of the nearby Subway, when they had an apparent medical emergency.

The sheriff's office says that's when the driver crashed into a nearby residential building. The building caught fire before the driver could be removed from their vehicle, and they died at the scene.

The driver's identity hasn't been released at this time, but you can stay with us on-air and online for updates.

