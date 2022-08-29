One dead after plane crash at French Lick Airport

One person is dead after a plane crash that happened over the weekend in French Lick, Indiana, state police said Monday.
The Indiana State Police says it's helping the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigate a plane crash that happened at the French Lick Airport around 9 p.m. Saturday night.
When officers arrived at the scene of the airport Saturday night, they said they found a single-engine fixed-wing plane on fire.
ISP says that preliminary investigations revealed that there was one person in the plane who was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name is being withheld until proper identification and notification has been made to their next of kin.
The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time, but the investigation is still ongoing.