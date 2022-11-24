 Skip to main content
One garage destroyed, another damaged in Wednesday night Evansville fire

Evansville Fire Department EFD generic

One garage was destroyed and another one was damaged in a late Wednesday night fire in Evansville.

The Evansville Fire Department says crews firefighters went to an address on Marie Avenue just before 10 p.m. Wednesday for a possible dethatched garage fire.

When crews arrived, they found a garage that was engulfed in flames.

The fire department says the garage on Marie Avenue is a total loss, and that an adjacent garage was also significantly damaged.

EFD says the fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, and that no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

