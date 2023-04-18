One of Evansville's finest finishes off another marathon in Boston

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Along with the thousands participating in Monday's Boston Marathon, Evansville Police Sergeant Shawn Smith competed and finished as well.
Sergeant Smith and other participants raced through rainy conditions for most of the competition.
This was not Smith's first Boston Marathon, and has raced in various marathons around the world.
The 2023 Boston Marathon was also an emotional event, as it marked 10 years since a bombing ended the lives of several participants, while injuring dozens of other spectators and competitors.