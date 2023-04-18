 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from
Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 TO 25 percent in the afternoon.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

One of Evansville's finest finishes off another marathon in Boston

  • Updated
  • 0
EPD Sergeant Competes in the 2023 Boston Marathon

EPD Sergeant Shawn Smith has competed in several races including this year's Boston Marathon.

 Tommy Mason

Sergeant Shawn Smith of the Evansville Police Department competed in Monday's 145 Boston Marathon.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Along with the thousands participating in Monday's Boston Marathon, Evansville Police Sergeant Shawn Smith competed and finished as well.

Sergeant Smith and other participants raced through rainy conditions for most of the competition.

This was not Smith's first Boston Marathon, and has raced in various marathons around the world.

The 2023 Boston Marathon was also an emotional event, as it marked 10 years since a bombing ended the lives of several participants, while injuring dozens of other spectators and competitors. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you