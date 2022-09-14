Police looking for 3 suspects in overnight Evansville shooting

One person is recovering in a local hospital after being shot on the city's near west side.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the area of West Maryland Street and North 2nd Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday after a shooting was reported in the area. EPD says a witness had called 911 and said they heard a loud yelling followed by at least one gunshot.
A Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office Deputy was in the area and heard a man yelling for help. Police say the man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg, and that he was treated at the scene while an ambulance was on its way.
The shooting victim told authorities that three men had attacked him before taking off. A K9 Officer tried to track the suspects, but was unable to find them.
Officer spoke to a witness, who said they saw three men assaulting a separate victim before the shooting occurred. Officers said that other victim was able to run away, and that they were unable to find them to speak with them.
The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call police.