One person killed in Dubois County semi accident

One driver was killed in an accident in Dubois County Thursday.
Indiana State Police said troopers were dispatched to a semi rollover crash along U.S. 231 near Old State Road 45 around 2 p.m.
A semi tanker hauling thousands of gallons of milk was found on its side and the driver was entrapped.
The Dubois County Coroner's office pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
The roadway was closed for multiple hours while crews cleaned up the scene.
The identity of the driver remains unknown pending notification of their family.