One person killed in Thursday morning Vanderburgh County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Crews remove vehicle from ditch after crash in Vanderburgh County

Authorities were at the scene of a fatal crash on Thursday morning in Vanderburgh County.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were responded to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Old Princeton Road and Hilltop Road around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

First responders say they found a Dodge Challenger upside in a ditch and partially submerged in water. According to the sheriff's office, preliminary investigation suggests the car was going south on Old Princeton Road when it hit a guard rail and went into the ditch.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, and the identity of the driver hasn't been released.

Stay with us on-air and online for any updates.

