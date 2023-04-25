One person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEVV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash that happened in Princeton on Tuesday morning.
Crews with Princeton Fire Territory were called to the crash just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a car that had gone off the road and rolled over several times.
Firefighters say they were preparing to get one person out of the vehicle, but that they were able to crawl out themselves.
That person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Officials say that a medical emergency caused the crash to happen.