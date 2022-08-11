Online property damage reporting form activated for Evansville residents impacted by explosion

There's now an online form available for Evansville residents who need to report damage caused by Wednesday's explosion.
Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly says that the form was activated at the request of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
If your home was damaged in the explosion and you need to report it, you can view the online reporting form by clicking this link.
Officials say that if your home was damaged in the incident, you should still contact your insurance agency.
Chief Connelly also said that any residents with damage to their home can report it via phone by calling the Building Commission at 812-436-7818.
The blast killed three people, who have now been identified by the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office.
Officials said that a fourth individual had been taken to the hospital for treatment after the explosion, but that their injuries were considered non-life threatening.
No official cause of the explosion has been determined at this time, authorities say it has been ruled as accidental.