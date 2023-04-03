Online voting begins for EWSU Student Art Contest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Community members are being asked to vote in the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility Student Artwork Contest.
Through the contest, EWSU challenged students at Cedar Hall Elementary School, Lincoln School, Evansville Day School, and Signature School, to use art to illustrate the importance of water.
Once you've taken a look at all the submissions, you're asked to put your email address under your favorite picture and click "vote" to cast your ballot.
The six pieces of artwork receiving the most online votes, plus six selected by an EWSU committee, will be announced on May 9.
All 12 winning entries will be featured on a water-themed calendar, and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s favorite artwork will be featured as the calendar’s cover art.
Voting started on Monday, and is open from April 3 - April 28. You may vote once per day until the contest ends.
You can take a look at submissions and vote online by visiting ewsu.com/art-contest.