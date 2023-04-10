Opening day set for Holiday Drive-In in Spencer County

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A popular drive-in movie theatre in Spencer County is getting ready to welcome back Tri-State residents.
The Holiday Drive-In will open to the public on Friday, May 5. The drive-in movie theater had been closed for the season since October.
A list of opening movies and showtimes hasn't been announced yet, but you can keep up with the drive-in's plans on Facebook . More information on the drive-in can also be found on its official website at holidaydrivein.com.
The drive-in is located at 646 N. State R. 161 in Rockport.